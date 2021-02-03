During his appearance on The Scheduled For Two Falls Podcast, The Godfather spoke on the issues he had with Ahmed Johnson while he was a member of the Nation of Domination. Here’s what he had to say:

We try not to include Ahmed in that group. The thing about that group is, we all tried to help each other. We tried to help D’Lo. When Mark Henry came into us, he was green. He was really green and we helped Mark. “Mark, don’t do that. Mark, do this. Mark, do that.’ We tried to do that with Ahmed Johnson and he wouldn’t listen. He’d only been in the business a year, but he knew more than us who’d been doing this a long time.

So that was his problem, he didn’t wanna listen, he knew everything. And so we got him out of the Nation quick. If you ever get a chance to see how we jumped him out of the Nation, we really beat his ass for real. Ron Simmons was hitting him so hard with his belt that I actually said, ‘Ron lighten up there, Ron lighten up.’ Ron was like, ‘Ohh no, I’m gonna get me some,’ and just lit him [up].