During his interview with the 90s Wrestling Podcast, The Godfather spoke on the changing times and how that affected his gimmick. Here’s what he had to say:

Vince didn’t want to take it away, if Vince could’ve had, he’d have had me out there with the girls forever. Just times were changing man, back then times were already starting to change. He went public, we were no longer on cable, we were on network now and people are taking a closer look at what we’re doing and you know from the puppies, and the suck its, to Val Venis. I mean, I was calling girls hoes and talking about smoking weed. So I mean, I was a handful. Vince would tell me at TV ‘Yo Charles, I’m fighting for you I’m fighting for you.’ But it got to the point where I couldn’t be on Saturdays, or Sunday mornings, I couldn’t be on before 10 o’clock at night. I couldn’t say this, I couldn’t say this, the girls had to be covered it just got really stupid after a while, but yeah I wasn’t happy at all. I wasn’t, at that point, I was done.

Credit: 90s Wrestling Podcast. H/T 411Mania.