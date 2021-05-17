During his interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, The Godfather talked about the issues Ahmed Johnson had backstage. Here’s what he had to say:

Ahmed Johnson was, he just didn’t get it. He didn’t fit in with us either. He didn’t get it. And at that point, everybody couldn’t stand him. I’m about the only guy that probably doesn’t have real nasty things to say about him. I just tell people that he didn’t get it. He didn’t get it. We tried to help him but he just didn’t get it.

Credit: Wrestling Shoot Interviews. H/T 411Mania.