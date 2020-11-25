WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather took to Instagram this week and responded to fan comments on The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” segment at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, which Godfather was present for.

One fan commented on a photo of Taker and Godfather from the night before Survivor Series, and wrote, “The whole ‘Farewell’ was pretty boring. You guys all came to the ring…for what?”

Godfather responded, “right.”

Taker and his friends, including The Bone Street Krew, all gathered for a private celebration the night before the pay-per-view.

Another fan asked, “What was the point of having you all there and say nothing. It was awesome to see you back on TV but I wanted more”

“could’ve been written better,” Godfather wrote back.

Another fan wrote a lengthy comment, taking shots at WWE creative and The ThunderDome. He wrote, “Soooo they bring you and all Taker’s old friends, just for you all to leave the ring directly after being introduced? I don’t watch wrestling much anymore but tuned in to see this and I cannot believe how far the WWE has fallen off. This ‘send of’ was embarrassing for someone the caliber of Taker. With the cinematic success of his Mania match they couldn’t produce something where he’s digging his own grave and all of his old friends are there to watch him ‘ascend to the heavens’ or something more mysterious? Something filmed OUTSIDE of this lame ‘Thunderdome’? An empty arena with piped in crowd noise was the best he deserves? There is zero creativity anymore. Flat out lazy and boring. This was LAZY and uninspired. Seeing you all hang out at the hotel would have been more entertaining.”

Godfather wrote back, “Well said. And you right the night before was epic.”

“Alot more thought should have gone into that last night. But atleast the krew got to reunite 1 more time at the hotel”

Godfather agreed, writing, “Thats the most important.”

As noted, Sunday’s show-closing “Final Farewell” segment featured appearances by several WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars – Godfather, Shane McMahon, Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy (who had Taker’s symbol painted on his face), Mick Foley, The Godwinns, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H, and Kane. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon did the introduction for Taker.

You can see some of The Godfather’s related posts below. The aforementioned comments appear on the bottom photo.

