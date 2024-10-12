During a recent edition of his “Poddin’ Ain’t Easy” podcast, The Godfather recalled the time he was told by Vince McMahon that he’d be joining the Nation of Domination faction.

Additionally, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on not wanting to return to his Papa Shango gimmick.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Vince McMahon telling him he’d be joining the Nation of Domination: “He [McMahon] goes, ‘Tonight, we’re gonna put you in the Nation of Domination.’ I was only put into the Nation to make it bigger and blacker.”

On not wanting to return to the Papa Shango gimmick: “Happiest day of my life, because that makeup is a pain in the ass. I was like, ‘You didn’t have to pay to come back, just put that f**king makeup off.’”