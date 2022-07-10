WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather appeared on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast this week to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

There being no tension between BSK and The Kliq in the ‘90s:

‘Back in those days, if there was tension between the two groups, nobody told me about it. I had friends on both sides. I was much closer with BSK, but Shawn (Michaels) was my friend, Kevin (Nash), Scott (Hall), all those guys were my friends. Probably besides Taker, I probably knew Scott Hall longer than anybody in the BSK. We had no animosity or any problems. We had no problems at all with those guys. They were cool.”

Coming to the main WWE roster as Papa Shango:

“Vince hired me and he goes, ‘It’s your face I have a problem with. You have the body of a monster, but you have a baby face. I’m not looking for baby faces. I need heels.’ They signed me to a contract and two or three months later, they called me and said, ‘Hey, go rent the movie Live and Let Die. There’s a voodoo character in it, a James Bond film. I want you to get that laugh down. This guy has a laugh that I want you to get down. That’s where it came from and we ran with it.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription