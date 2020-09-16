WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright, better known as The Godfather, was a recent guest on the Battleground Podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Reveals he almost quit WWE during his run with the Right To Censor faction:

I don’t have any fond memories of that. I hated it, I hated it, I hated it, I hated it, I hated it, almost quit because of it. I was having so much fun as Godfather. Believe me, everybody enjoyed that Godfather gimmick. The fans, the wrestlers, the office, everybody loved that Godfather gimmick and then Vince once again called me to his office, [I] go into the office, he goes, ‘Change of plans.’ Good ole’ change of plans again but I remember something was coming up because Vince was taking so much heat. He used to tell me… the sponsors were going after him hard about Val [Venis], about DX, about the puppies and mostly about me and he was fighting for me. He used to tell me, ‘Charles, I’m fighting for you. I’m fighting for you.’ Well finally they got to him so, he’s like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna put you [here] and you’re gonna do this and that, you guys are gonna lose this match, you’re gonna be in the R.T.C.’ and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute…’ I just remember I kept saying, ‘So, no more Godfather?’ He’s like, ‘Nope, or we can call you The Goodfather.’ I said, ‘Do I have hoes?’ He’s like, ‘Nope, no more hoes.’ I’m like, ‘I have no hoes?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah! No hoes.’ I was like in shock. Like what do you mean I’m not The Godfather no more? And I did the best I could but, I wasn’t happy

Thinks Vince McMahon should have called The Hurt Business The Nation of Domination:

I’m surprised Vince hasn’t touched that already. I don’t know man. That’s a touchy situation. That could really hurt him. I would’ve did it already. I would’ve called them the Nation of Domination. What could you do? They’re gonna be babyfaces. They’re not gonna be heels. Even if you try to make them heels, they’re gonna be babyfaces. What if you go with that? Like today, if you had DX going up against The Nation, DX would be the heels and The Nation would be the babyfaces. So I don’t know. Vince is a smart man. He didn’t make all that money by — everybody sh*t talks him now and then but he’s a smart man and he keeps up with the times, and so I’m surprised. Personally I would’ve did it. I would’ve called them the Nation of Domination.

