WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather’s “Ho Train” gimmick was created by Shane McMahon, this according to Charles Wright himself.

While speaking on a recent edition of his “Poddin Ain’t Easy” podcast for AdFreeShows, The Godfather opined on the gimmick.

On Shane McMahon coming up with the Ho Train: “Actually, Shane McMahon came up with Ho Train. We were in the ring one day, messing around, and Shane’s in the ring with me and whoever else. Shane’s like, ‘You know when you Splash –‘ I always splashed people in the corner. That always looked cool to me. So he goes, you know when you do that splash, before you do it, I want you to — Do you remember Soul Train? We’re going to call it the Ho Train.’ I remember him saying, ‘Don’t leave them hanging too long get a good wind up, and then come in and Splash him. We’ll call it the Ho Train.’”

On his favorite Shane story: “Me and ‘Taker would go out every night to strip clubs, and Vince didn’t want us getting no DUIs. So Shane used to drive me and ‘Taker all the time [from] TV and stuff. So, I mean, most of our stories are, you know, I don’t think Shane was even 21 yet, and he was hanging with me and Mark for a while. So, Dude, I got a lot of cool things with him, but I can’t say ’em. I mean everything. I’m The Godfather. Don’t forget. He was hanging with me and ‘Taker and strippers and Jack Daniels. Come on, man. He had a lot of good times. Kevin Nash was asked a question one time about Shane, and he said, ‘The coolest rich motherf**ker I know,’ and that describes him pretty good.”

Additionally, Zilla Fatu has nothing but high praise for Shelton Benjamin.

During a recent interview with “MuscleManMalcolm,” Fatu commented on his time working with Benjamin. He said,

“Shelton, he’s real big on health and just making sure that I’m healthy and I don’t just do all this wild stuff. Shelton, he’s not only giving me advice inside the ring, he just gives me advice outside the ring, and just like in general. I talked to him every other day. To have him on my side as a coach, as a mentor, as a friend, as a black ‘Uce, it’s just a blessing.”

He continued, “Matter of fact, I think the world needs to give Shelton Benjamin his flowers, and they just need to praise Him. Alright? Give him his flowers. Because not only he deserves it, he earned it, and he’s still doing it after 20 years at a high level, just the other day, like you said, against Lio Rush. Sorry for Lio Rush, you took that ass-whoopin’. But I love Shelton, man.”