“The Godfather” Charles Wright was on this week’s episode of “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” to talk about his pro wrestling career including a lengthy stint in WWE. Here are the highlights:

The Right to Censor gimmick:

“I hated it. As soon as they told me what I was doing, that was why you would see me come and go all the time,” he shared. “I always had the strip clubs here in Vegas, so I always had means of making money. So when I was not having fun and not making money, I would leave. I would go to Vince and I would say, ‘Hey Vince, it’s time for me to go.’ He would just laugh and say, ‘Okay, Charles. We’ll call you in a year or so and see if you want to come back.’ That is how it would go.”

How he got the girls to appear on TV for his Godfather gimmick:

“Vince said to me, ‘Charles, do you think you could go and get girls?’ I’m like, ‘Vince, are you joking? Me and Taker are in the strip clubs every night.’ “So I go and grab The Undertaker, and we go to the strip club, this is during the day, we grab 3 or 4 girls and take them back to the WWF, they sign them, pay them, we take them on TV and they (WWE) doesn’t ask me anything, just tell me to do what you do,” he said. “I swear I went from walking through an airport and maybe some people noticed you, to the next day, people are like, ‘Godfather, where are the ho’s?’ It got over the second it got on TV.”

