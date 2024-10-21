The Godfather was a recent guest on the “Insight” podcast to discuss the origin of his character and the advice his wife gave him about it.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that his wife often gave him advice on how to portray his in-ring persona.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his wife giving him advice on the character: “She basically said, ‘Instead of trying to act to be something that you’re not, just go out there and be your high-ass crazy, have a good time self at this point of your life.”

On The Undertaker saying he should be more of a serious character: “I’m like ‘You know, I’m-a roll the way I’m going, bro, because I’m enjoying myself, I’m making money, I got my businesses at home, I’m cool, I’m going out as The Godfather.’”

On Vince McMahon’s initial reaction to the character: “So, Vince heard about it and so when we went to TV, Vince says ‘Charles? Whatever you’re doing, I heard it might have legs.’”