WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather made an appearance on The Universal Wrestling Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he mentioned he recently had hip surgery. Here are the highlights:

His experience at WWE Raw XXX:

“It’s always great seeing the guys, especially the ones you haven’t seen in a while. I got there around two o’clock. I just had hip surgery. That’s Wednesday. They canceled me because they had a little more for me to do, but they had to cancel it because at that point, I was basically still in a walker. I had some appearances this week and I did them on crutches, but they called me Saturday. They were like, ‘Hey, we need you. I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m on crutches right now. I’m not going on TV with crutches’, so they came up with that little thing that I did. But it was great, man. I was in there with Hogan and Dallas. I gotta get my knees done pretty soon and Dallas was like, ‘As soon as you get your knee done, come on down and spend some time with me.’ Taker was in there, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, Bradshaw, Alundra Blayze. We were all just there kicking. You had big screens and telling old stories and lies and taking some pictures. It was a good time.”

Recently signing another five years on his Legends contract:

“To this day, I’ve been on a Legends contract since 2003 when I expired, and I’ve just now signed another one for five years. So I mean, you know, that says something to me. I’ve been on the payroll since 2003. It ain’t bad being The Godfather, believe me.”

