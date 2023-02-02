The Godfather, real name Charles Wright, has admitted he was a bully to a fellow former WWE Superstar.

While appearing on The Universal Wrestling Podcast, Wright has admitted that he took out his frustrations over going from being The Godfather to “The Goodfather” on Stevie Richards. The WWE Hall Of Famer hopes to apologize to him for what he did to him one day.

“One day I’m going to apologize to him for the way that I treated him when I see him,” said Wright. “I was kind of a bully to him because I kind of blamed him for me becoming The Goodfather when it was not his fault at all. But I couldn’t blame Vince, but I was kind of a d**k head to him.”

