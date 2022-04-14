IMPACT superstars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, better known as the Good Brothers, recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online about their status with the company, with both confirming that their current deals are set to expire soon. Check out what Anderson and Gallows had to say on the situation in the highlights below.

Anderson confirms that their contracts are almost up:

“We signed a two-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Two years is almost up, what’s going to happen?

Gallows weighs in on their deals:

“Where’s that money Scott (D’Amore)? [IMPACT PR] Ross (Foreman) is rubbing his face right now off camera because we’re not supposed to say that.”

Gallows says he has enjoyed his time in IMPACT:

“Look at IMPACT Wrestling in the last six months, it’s a hot company and there is so much going on. You talk about all those companies and we’ve seen talent from all of those companies, in the last six months, pass through IMPACT Wrestling or attempt to, and some succeed, to make IMPACT Wrestling their home. It’s a hot place to be. The schedule is great. You never know what’s going to happen on our television show. You truly don’t know what’s going to happen when you turn on IMPACT. However you see IMPACT, it’s must see. We want to be part of that. The Good Brothers are hot, they stay hot, Bullet Club is back, running full-fledged.”

Anderson says he and Gallows are loyal to IMPACT:

“In the five minutes we left WWE, unceremoniously, Scott D’Amore called us immediately. We’re loyal to Scott, we’re loyal to IMPACT, and we’re proud of the product. We want people to get eyes on it and see it. IMPACT is something special.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)