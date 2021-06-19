New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the teams for the upcoming NJPW Strong tag team turbulence tournament, which includes the Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) returning to the promotion for the first time since they signed with WWE back in 2016. First round matchups, including further details, are below:

Tag team competition has been growing ever more fierce Friday nights on NJPW STRONG. After tournaments like Lion’s Break Crown, Super J-Cup and New Japan Cup USA have shone a light on young up and coming performers, junior heavyweights and openweight singles competitors respectively, it is now time for tag teams to have the spotlight, and Tag Team Turbulence is set to do just that.

This July, Tag Team Turbulence will see eight teams compete for the right to be named the best duo on STRONG. The first round matchups fans will see on July 16 are:

-Clark Connors/TJP versus The Good Brothers

-The DKC/Kevin Knight versus West Coast Wrestling Crew

-Ren Narita/Yuji Nagata versus Fred Yehi/Wheeler Yuta

-Violence Unlimited versus Team Filthy