The Good Brothers Appear On This Week’s Being The Elite

On the latest episode of the hit Youtube series Being The Elite, former WWE superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who have now signed with IMPACT Wrestling, appeared in a fun segment with AEW EVPs Matt and Nick Jackson (Young Bucks).
The clip shows the two teams meeting in the Tokyo Hotel in a flashback sequence, where the Bucks tell the Good Brothers they hope to start a wrestling company and that they want Anderson and Gallows to be apart of it. Later when the Bucks leave, Anderson and Gallows joke that they’re going to New York and will hopefully be tagging with “Paul” (Triple H) in the future.
The segment is poking fun at the recent events revealed by the Good Brothers, who were reportedly expected to sign with AEW and appear on the premiere Dynamite before re-upping with WWE. You can check out the full episode of BTE below.
- WWE “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” Results 7/19/2020
- Apollo Crew Sends Warning After Being Pulled from WWE Extreme Rules
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Makes Last Minute Change at WWE Extreme Rules
- Sister Abigail Appears at WWE Extreme Rules?, The Fiend Returns, Possible Title Match for SummerSlam, More
- Rey Mysterio Loses “Eye For An Eye” Match to Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- Apollo Crew Sends Warning After Being Pulled from WWE Extreme Rules
- New World Champion Crowned At IMPACT Slammiversary, Good Brothers Debut, EC3 Tease
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?