The Good Brothers Appear On This Week’s Being The Elite

On the latest episode of the hit Youtube series Being The Elite, former WWE superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who have now signed with IMPACT Wrestling, appeared in a fun segment with AEW EVPs Matt and Nick Jackson (Young Bucks).

The clip shows the two teams meeting in the Tokyo Hotel in a flashback sequence, where the Bucks tell the Good Brothers they hope to start a wrestling company and that they want Anderson and Gallows to be apart of it. Later when the Bucks leave, Anderson and Gallows joke that they’re going to New York and will hopefully be tagging with “Paul” (Triple H) in the future.

The segment is poking fun at the recent events revealed by the Good Brothers, who were reportedly expected to sign with AEW and appear on the premiere Dynamite before re-upping with WWE. You can check out the full episode of BTE below.