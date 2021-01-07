On tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT the IMPACT tag team champion Good Brothers made a special appearance to assist AEW world champion Kenny Omega, who was being attacked by Jon Moxley. After beating the Purveyor of Violence down the Young Bucks would run out to confront Gallows and Anderson, but instead helped them fend off a number of other AEW talents, which led to a mini-Bullet Club reunion between all five men.

Live reaction of us rn: 😦😦😦😦😦 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/wKRiaEv2RN — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 7, 2021

The Good Brothers previously ran with Omega and the Bucks in NJPW’s legendary Bullet Club faction prior to them signing with WWE back in 2015. Several months ago Gallows and Anderson revealed that they were supposed to be involved in the first ever episode of AEW Dynamite, but instead chose to re-sign with WWE, where they would eventually be released due to COVID-19 cutbacks.

