Next Thursday’s Bound For Glory go-home edition of Impact Wrestling will feature FinJuice vs. Bullet Club members Hikuleo and Chris Bey with the winners going on to the pay-per-view to challenge Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers.

Mickie James will also be in action against Savannah Evans on next week’s Impact.

James vs. Evans was made after Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo named Evans as James’ “Pick Your Poison” opponent. James previously picked Masha Slamovich as Purrazzo’s opponent, and Purrazzo retained over her at Knockouts Knockdown last weekend. James will challenge Purrazzo at Bound For Glory.

This will be James’ first Impact match in 6 years. Her last Impact bout came in June 2015 as she and husband Nick Aldis defeated James Storm and Serena Deeb.

Finally, next week’s Bound For Glory go-home edition of Impact will feature Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s go-home Impact.

