IMPACT superstars the Good Brothers recently spoke about their time in WWE on the latest edition of their Talk’N’Shop podcast, where the former tag champions look back on their feud with the New Day, and how Triple H once forgot his lines during a promo segment with CM Punk. Highlights are below.

Compliments the New Day even during the infamous Old Day sketch during their feud:

You can’t say enough good about [New Day] and you can’t say enough good things about Big E and the man that he is, giving back to [Brodie Lee’s] family. Back to the [Old Day] segment. Who thinks, and this is when you have too many writers in the room and things get lost, you can’t give extras on television pages of script and think they’re going to remember it. When we were trying to go over this thing, we didn’t think it was very funny anyway. We’re going over it and I’m like, ‘Fuck, I don’t know. These guys have a lot of lines’ and the segment depended on the extras and their lines.

Gallows recalls a time he was an extra in WWE:

I’ll compare it to this. When I was 20 years old, I was an extra in the ring during the Kurt Angle challenge. I wasn’t event the guy who got the match. I was the cop who held the gold medal. I’ve been watching this shit my whole life, but I’m so nervous and that I’m shaking, worried about fucking up. Think about these guys, thinking like that, and they have five pages of lines to remember. There’s no fucking chance. You have to have some training and experience to be given that responsibility.

Recalls a time Triple H forgot his lines:

We’re in the ring one time. I’m 25, so I still have the nerves. I’m with [CM] Punk and Serena [Deeb] and Triple H. I remember being there and you think that these guys don’t fuck anything up, ever. We’re standing in the ring, Punk and Hunter are promoing back and forth, they do something, Punk gets a pop, Hunter gets a pop, and then Hunter drops the mic to his pecs and goes, ‘What’s my line?’ and Punk [feeds it to him]. Even those guys, it’s hard to remember all those fucking lines.

