The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) appeared on SP3 on Tru Heel Heat to hype this evening’s Bound For Glory pay per view, and discuss their relationship with NJPW’s top faction, The Bullet Club, a group that Gallows and Anderson helped originate back in the day. Highlights are below.

Luke Gallows says that he and Karl Anderson were apart of the Forbidden Door opening:

Those guys in New York can’t do anything. They’re stuck there. We’re out in the world. We opened the forbidden door. And I think they’re a little pissed off because every time we see them we remind them that they need to send us their thank you cards so they can make a living and have a home to live in. And they need to send us some royalty money too because if it wasn’t for us there’s no them.

Anderson says the beef came because of their relationship with the Elite, and how they’re gonna take out their frustrations on the young bloods of Bullet Club at BFG:

Usually when people are kissing people in New York’s ass, it’s because let’s be honest they wanna be in New York right? There was never any animosity with us. We’ve always had love for the Bullet Club. We always have and always will. They started throwing shots at us when we went on international television with AEW and hugged our friends again who they might have issue with the Elite boys, but we don’t. We have good relationships with everybody so that’s on them. And because they have heat with us, we’re just gonna beat the crap out of the two young boys of the Bullet Club.

