The Good Brothers Discuss Whether They Helped Get Any Former WWE Stars Signed With IMPACT

IMPACT stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (The Good Brothers) recently spoke with Sportskeeda to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Whether they helped any former WWE stars get signed with IMPACT:
Gallows: Well, yeah, we were all talking. We’re all friends. We were all talking leading up into this and I think it came off beautifully. Like you said, EC3, EY, Brian Myers, Heath. It came off great. But yeah, we were talking a lot. Karl and I have had success outside of WWE, so a lot of times, people come to us to ask. Especially someone like Heath who was in that system for 14 years. They don’t necessarily know what it’s like outside, so we don’t mind helping our brothers along when they need it but I think we were a huge part of that.
On each man’s potential and talent:
Anderson: I thought… Gallows said this earlier that Heath… What Heath can do when he comes back and just being able to stand out, show what he can physically do is going to be awesome, man. And Brian Myers. People really haven’t gotten a chance to see what Brian Myers can do. He’s a talented brother.
Anderson: And of course EC3 has had a main event run in IMPACT before, and then Eric Young was obviously the World Champion. There are so many things that got picked up at Slammiversary and the TV after, and it’s an exciting time for IMPACT.
Gallows: Yeah, I mean, you throw that in there and you’ve got the Motor City Machine Guns, one of the greatest tag teams in IMPACT history. They are making a surprise return, too, which I almost felt the most bad for them because I loved how that was positioned to open the pay-per-view but if we had had a live audience, they would have got one hell of a pop when that music hits.
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Chris Jericho Bans Jim Cornette From Watching AEW Programming
- Goldberg Calls Roman Reigns “A Joke” In New Interview
- News on Kamala’s Cause of Death, When He Tested Positive for COVID-19
- The Big Show On Who He Thinks Are The Toughest Guys In Wrestling
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman