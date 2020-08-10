The Good Brothers Discuss Whether They Helped Get Any Former WWE Stars Signed With IMPACT

IMPACT stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (The Good Brothers) recently spoke with Sportskeeda to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether they helped any former WWE stars get signed with IMPACT:

Gallows: Well, yeah, we were all talking. We’re all friends. We were all talking leading up into this and I think it came off beautifully. Like you said, EC3, EY, Brian Myers, Heath. It came off great. But yeah, we were talking a lot. Karl and I have had success outside of WWE, so a lot of times, people come to us to ask. Especially someone like Heath who was in that system for 14 years. They don’t necessarily know what it’s like outside, so we don’t mind helping our brothers along when they need it but I think we were a huge part of that.

On each man’s potential and talent: