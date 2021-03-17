Following last night’s edition of IMPACT on AXS Executive VP Scott D’Amore announced that NJPW’s FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) will be defending the tag team titles against the former champion, The Good Brothers, at the April 24th Rebellion pay per view.

FinJuice shocked the world when they bested the Gallows and Anderson at this past Saturday’s Sacrifice special. Check out the updated card below.

-AEW champion Kenny Omega versus IMPACT champion Rich Swann title for title

-FinJuice versus The Good Brothers for the IMPACT tag team championship