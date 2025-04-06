At Saturday night’s MLW Battle Riot VII event, Alex Hammerstone made his return to Major League Wrestling, introduced by Cesar Duran, who hailed him as a franchise player.

Hammerstone stated he wasn’t back just for the crowd reaction — he returned to enter the Battle Riot match and reclaim the MLW World Championship. His last MLW appearance was in 2023, when he lost to Jacob Fatu.

Austin Aries also made his return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) at MLW Battle Riot VII, serving as part of the commentary team alongside Joe Dombrowski.

Aries previously competed in MLW in 2018 and 2019, notably wrestling ACH on the debut episode of MLW Fusion in 2018.

At MLW Battle Riot VII, Mistico officially relinquished the MLW World Middleweight Championship, announcing his move up to the heavyweight division as he sets his sights on the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

Mistico, who held the title for 401 days with eight successful defenses, was originally set to defend it against Templario, but was forced out due to injury.

Místico renuncia al Campeonato Peso Medio de MLW y cuando se lo daba a Cesar Duran este es atacado por Kudo Kwan o como se llame, y este se roba el cinturón. #MLWBattleRiot #BattleRiotVII #CMLL #MLW pic.twitter.com/rsxfrIvdA6 — IcnWRW (@IcnWrw) April 6, 2025

Shoko Nakajima dethroned Delmi Exo to capture the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title at MLW Battle Riot VII. Nakajima secured the win with a DDT followed by a top-rope senton.

This marks her first reign as the MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion, and she is also an active competitor in TJPW.

AND NEW ‼️ Join us in congratulating Shoko Nakajima, who just captured the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship at #MLWRiot! Watch LIVE https://t.co/wN1Nj1llQl pic.twitter.com/ZHE2rfzKGT — MLW (@MLW) April 6, 2025

Also at MLW Battle Riot VII, a mysterious teaser aired hinting at a new arrival. The video featured symbolic imagery including a bullet, beer, and a tape recorder, along with the message “They’re Coming” and the number 626. It concluded with a shot of two men standing back to back, fueling speculation about a possible tag team debut or return.