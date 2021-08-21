There wasn’t a title change when Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) worked a triple threat match.

The match happened at Impact Wrestling’s Emergence special on Friday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV when The Good Brothers beat Violent By Design (Deaner & Rhino) and Rich Swann & Willie Mack.

At Slammiversary, The Good Brothers won a four-way tag team match to win the titles for the second time.