There wasn’t a title change when Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) made their latest title defense.

The match happened at Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road special on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV when The Good Brothers beat Rich Swann and Willie Mack.

At Slammiversary, The Good Brothers won a four-way tag team match to win the titles for the second time.