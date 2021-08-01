New Japan Pro Wrestling has released a video promo of the IMPACT tag team champion Good Brothers officially accepting the challenge issued by AEW superstar Jon Moxley for the August 14th NJPW Resurgence special in Los Angeles. Moxley, who called the Brothers out after weeks of confrontations on AEW programming, says that he will be bringing a mystery partner to face them in tag team action.

The Good Brothers have accepted Jon Moxley's tag match challenge for #njresurgence on August 14! But who will be Mox's partner? TICKETS: https://t.co/6ukDAMgO4C … … WATCH on FITE: https://t.co/xwHmvyawrl … …#njpw pic.twitter.com/x50uraWwRf — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 1, 2021

UDPATED LINEUP FOR NJPW RESURGENCE

-Jay White versus David Finlay for the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship

-Lance Archer versus Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP United States championship

-Alex Coughlin versus Karl Fredericks

-Wheeler Yuta/Rocky Romero/Fred Rosser versus Ren Narita/Clark Connors/TJP

-Jon Moxley/Mystery Partner versus The Good Brothers