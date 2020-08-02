The Good Brothers On How AJ Styles Reacted To Their IMPACT Signing, Who They Think Will Succeed In IMPACT

The Good Brothers were recently interviewed by Sportskeeda to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights are below.

On IMPACT revealing The Good Brothers had signed prior to Slammiversary:

GALLOWS: I thought leaking it was a good idea. Why not? Let’s get some buzz. Let’s get some eyes on this thing and I think that us and IMPACT did a good job of using our Countdown to F***town thing that we were promoting on social media because we were going to announce our pay-per-view, Talk N’ Shop A-Mania, but also we needed a big announcement of where we were going so the clock strikes 12 and the clip can be shown of us in the IMPACT Zone making that announcement, and IMPACT putting that out on their social media and it ended up being the best performing tweet in IMPACT Wrestling history so I think it all worked great. It was a good idea. ANDERSON: Yeah, I think, in this environment, I thought it made it more fun to announce it ahead of time. I would say, if this was in front of a live crowd and may be there are ways to have a surprise and you get that reaction from the surprise that maybe you could have held off but I think in this Covid-19 environment and with there not being a crowd, I think us announcing that we were coming to IMPACT actually got a lot more eyes on the pay-per-view, and that’s what made it so cool. And with the Magic Killer, you’re lucky… You’re not that lucky, because it’s probably the safest move in wrestling.

How AJ Styles reacted to them signing with IMPACT:

Gallows: He called when he knew that it was actually confirmed but, you know, he’s busy doing his schedule in WWE and we were busier than we’ve ever been. Putting together all the stuff we’re working on so he called and said he was happy once it was done but I don’t think we ever actually went to AJ for advice on whether we should do it or not. Anderson: Ultimately, we’re going to talk AJ Styles into coming back to IMPACT. That’s what we’re doing every single day. We’re texting him and telling him to come back.

On who they think will do well now that they’ve signed with IMPACT: