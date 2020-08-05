The Good Brothers On Why They Didn’t Sign With AEW After Their WWE Release

During their interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Good Brothers revealed that one of the reasons that they didn’t sign with AEW after their release from the WWE is that they didn’t receive an offer. Here’s what they had to say:
Well honestly, I don’t know if AEW is throwing out any kind of offers right now in the middle of this global pandemic. And you know, we’re friends with the Bucks, we’re friends with Chris Jericho, we’re friends with Kenny Omega now. We’ve spoken with them a lot. But honestly, nothing ever came up, you know? And Scott D’Amore hit us up the day we got released. And he’s been very, very, very, very open about the fact that they wanted to bring us to Impact. And they had an offer for us within a couple of days after getting released … He pushed it really hard, and he made it something that we wanted to do. And Impact literally courted us so well, that that’s where we chose to go. And it turned out fun, great.
It’s a nice feeling. It’s nice that when they give you a promo that they didn’t stick lines in our faces. They let us just be us, and that’s what we wanted the whole time. So it’s good.
You can listen below:
Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T 411Mania.
