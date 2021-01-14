The IMPACT tag team champion Good Brothers returned on tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite.

The duo would team up with AEW world champion Kenny Omega in a winning effort against Danny Limelight and the Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison). This comes one week after Gallows and Anderson’s surprise appearance on AEW, where they beat down Jon Moxley and stood tall with the Elite to end the show.

Did that really just happen?! 😦 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HSmRN0XsQY — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 14, 2021

'The Elite' so far is running the show in this six-man tag-team match!

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/E6kcDtV63I — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2021

The Good Brothers and Omega will be aligning once again at this Saturday’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay per view. Check out our full coverage of New Year’s Smash here.