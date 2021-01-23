The IMPACT tag team champion Good Brothers were the latest guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss their ongoing storyline with top AEW superstar and champion, Kenny Omega. Highlights are below.

Karl Anderson jokes that he named the hand gesture “Too Sweet”:

“Matt Jackson said [in the Young Bucks book], doing the hand gesture, [I] dubbed it the Too Sweet, so I guess I invented it, I made the name. We can do whatever we want.”

Luke Gallows says fans have been craving a Bullet Club reunion:

“They’ve been waiting on it for years because even in WWE, having guys come from Bullet Club, they never got that moment with the group or any variation of the group. Once Kenny raised [too sweet] up, once we threw it up, and the Bucks were hesitant but we all came together. That was the perfect way to go off the air, the shot with our hands in the air. That was good shit.”

