The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) will appear at their upcoming two-show event in London on October 1 and 2.

FTR, Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, and Zack Sabre Jr are also set to appear.

Anderson, the NEVER Openweight Champion, will be defending the belt against Hiroshi Tanahashi on September 25th.

Although no matches have been set for the show, night two will see the start of the competition to determine the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion.