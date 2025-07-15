The single-greatest luchador in the history of Lucha Libre is coming to AAA.

On Tuesday, it was announced that reigning WWE Speed Champion and undefeated WWE Superstar, the legendary El Grande Americano, will be working the upcoming AAA television taping scheduled for later this month.

El Grande Americano will be heading to Mexico City, as the WWE Superstar has been announced for the AAA: Alianzas Tour event scheduled for July 25 at the Barrera Olympic Gymnasium.

“THE GREAT AMERICAN arrives at AAA for the TV-recorded event of the AAA: Alianzas tour in Mexico City on July 25 at the Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium,” the announcement posted by AAA on Tuesday read. “Tickets available at Boletomovil.com.”