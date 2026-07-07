The Great Khali appeared as a guest on the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar spoke about plans for his debut against The Undertaker, his favorite opponents, origins of the Punjabi Prison match, crushing Rey Mysterio’s head and going from a serious wrestler to a comedy performer.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

How was the plan for you to debut against The Undertaker? Because what a shot! Undertaker is huge, and then you come out and you’re bigger than him, so how did that plan come together for you to work with the Undertaker in your debut? “This was the idea of Vince McMahon. I want to say thank you to Vince McMahon. So many guys say bad things about Vince, I say he is a real man. He’s a very hardcore businessman; he never lied to me. He made me a star. I never forget that. Very excited and I’m so happy when I debuted. So Mark Henry had the Undertaker match, then I go out. So first face to face, he started giving two or three chops, I give you this big chop, Great Khali chop, then he’s down. This moment was an emotional moment because when I start wrestling, that’s my dream come true to work for WWE. Undertaker is a huge name, so I chop him, so that’s a very big thing for me.”

Who was your favorite opponent to work with? “I think John Cena and Triple H. I’m very excited. They never complain, never say, ‘You hit hard. Why do you do this? Why do you this?’ John Cena never complained, Triple H never complained, other guys, some small complaints.”

You went from being serious to being a comedy wrestler. When did that change happen? “After WWE finds out Khali wants to leave, so then he made me a comedy wrestler, because he wants to kill my character. When I start wrestling in WWE, all of India watches wrestling. Everyone, kids, women, men, young and old. Everyone watched wrestling. So he’s thinking he wants to leave, so he made me a comedy wrestler.”

Vince McMahon thought you wanted to leave? “I think so, because I wanted to work on my own thing.”

Can you tell me about the Punjabi prison match? How did this become a thing? “Punjabi prison match. First, when I had the Punjabi prison match set up for me and Undertaker. They called me. ‘You can’t work this one.’ I said, man, come on, man. I think 2 days before [he called me]. ‘Oh, you can’t work Undertaker in the prison match.’ I said, come on, why? ‘You have something wrong with your blood.’ I’m so sad. I don’t know what happened. So I was there. So Undertaker and Big Show in that ring are practising. You can’t work, Big Show and Undertaker work in this Prison match. I said this is a bad decision. All the things build, then 2 days before they say you can’t work. Some health issue.”

It looked so real when you crushed Rey Mysterio’s head! “That match, I remember it was in San Antonio. Khali and Rey went face to face. They are booing me, cheering Rey Mysterio. I squeeze him, he goes down. After, I go in the parking lot and people are throwing rocks, ‘You motherf*cker! You killed Rey Mysterio!’ So many people. All the guys, ‘You motherf*cker! You suck!’ I remember one time Dominik was backstage, I said, ‘You like me?’ He nodded. Somebody then said, ‘He doesn’t.’ That was funny.”