WWE has officially announced former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

As noted earlier this morning, WWE India released a video where Ranjin Singh (Dave Kapoor) revealed the big news to Khali via video call. Singh has worked WWE creative for years and once managed Khali.

Khali joins Kane, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff as confirmed names for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class. Rob Van Dam is also expected to be announced by WWE soon.

Khali first started working with WWE in 2006. He was active for the most part until late 2014 when his contract expired. Khali would then return to India and open his own wrestling school and promotion, Continental Wrestling Entertainment. He has made a few appearances for WWE since then, last appearing at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in April 2018 for the big 50-Man match in Saudi Arabia.

The 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will air on Tuesday, April 6 during WrestleMania 37 Week, via Peacock and the WWE Network. The 2020 Class features JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman).

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Hall of Fame. Below is WWE’s full announcement on Khali, along with the full WWE Now video from WWE India:

The Great Khali to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 The WWE Hall of Fame has gained a towering new member, as The Great Khali has been revealed as the latest inductee in the Class of 2021. Khali was surprised with the news by his brother and former manager, Ranjin Singh, in an exclusive edition of WWE Now India. The Great Khali will take his place in sports-entertainment history during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will stream Tuesday, April 6, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere. Standing 7-foot-1 and tipping the scales at 347 pounds, Khali made his titanic presence felt from the moment he first entered the WWE Universe in 2006, standing toe-to-toe with the legendary Undertaker and bulldozing over The Deadman, a rare sight between the ropes. The Great Khali went on to battle many of WWE’s most legendary Superstars, including John Cena, Batista, Shawn Michaels and fellow 2021 Inductee Kane, whom he defeated to pick up his first win on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. The giant’s greatest success would come on the July 20, 2007 edition of SmackDown, when Khali outlasted 19 of SmackDown’s top Superstars, last eliminating Batista and Kane to win the World Heavyweight Championship. After his reign came to an end, Khali embraced his inner heartthrob, turning into The Punjabi Playboy and urging the WWE Universe to get a little romantic on the Khali Kiss Cam. Due to his success in WWE, The Great Khali has become a national hero in his home country of India and a star of the silver screen. Khali has appeared in films like “MacGruber,” “Get Smart,” and “The Longest Yard.” He’s also opened up a wrestling school in India, helping to get the next generation of Indian Superstar hopefuls ready for the ring. Don’t miss The Great Khali taking his place in history during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere. The ceremony will feature the inductions of the 2020 class, which includes The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger, as well as the 2021 class, which features Khali, Kane, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.