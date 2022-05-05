WWE Now India recently spoke with Hall of Famer the Great Khali about a wide range of topics, which included why the former world champion created the CWE Academy in India, and how the legendary Undertaker was his inspiration to get into the wrestling business. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says the Undertaker was the reason he got into the wrestling business:

I started wrestling after watching The Undertaker. He was my inspiration to get into the business. It was such a memorable moment for me[win over Undertaker]. It was challenging match for me but it was equally momentous.. very close to my heart.

Talks creating the CWE academy in India: