New Japan Pro Wrestling announced The Great Muta’s last opponent at the NJPW x NOAH Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Saturday morning.

Keiji Muto’s last match will be at the Tokyo Dome on February 21. Muto has issued a challenge to what will be his final opponent.

After the main event of Tetsuya Naito (representing NJPW and LIJ) vs. Kenoh (representing NOAH and Kongo), Muta came out to issue a challenge to Naito, who accepted the bout.

On January 1, Muta lost to WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura at the Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2023 event.