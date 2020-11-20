During an interview with NJPW, the Great-O-Khan spoke on his alliance with Will Ospreay. Here’s what he had to say:

Well, the whole plan came together at short notice, but it went off without a hitch … We had planned on being in the UK for a while longer when Ospreay called and said he wanted Okada crushed.

It is. We wrestled on the same card as him in the UK, and even though we were in different locker rooms, he made a point of coming to us. And did you see what we did? More importantly, did you hear? Those people aren’t allowed to raise their voices, but they couldn’t help themselves.”

Of course we did! But one thing you need to understand is that there’s no use comparing us to any of these other so-called wrestlers. We weren’t sent away with a silver spoon to eat with and a red carpet ready for when we came back.

That’s exactly right. We weren’t a snot nosed kid going on a “learning excursion”. We went on a foreign invasion! Don’t lump us in with any of those other wrestlers. They might have ‘returned from excursion’, but we, we are continuing our invasion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Just look at the titles we won overseas … And we never lost a single match in the UK. It was only a matter of time before we turned our sights to NJPW. And everything went according to plan.

It was. There were no problems at all, obviously. Even ignorant types like you know how impressive a wrestler Ospreay is, don’t you? Not just in singles, but in tags as well, he is the very best of the best in every little thing that he does. As the leader of The Empire, he did everything to set the battlefield for us to conquer.

Hahaha! Spoken like a true imbecile, every word. High and mighty, mocking our name, taking us lightly. Those are all the actions of a man that this company has placed on a pedestal for so long. A phony hero… although we will acknowledge that he did defeat us one on one.