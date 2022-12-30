The Great-O-Khan is ready for NJPW to step up its game.

The United Empire member discussed this topic while chatting with the SPICE Outlet, where he expressed his hope that NJPW would improve wrestler entrances, as he thinks they are all pretty basic and an area that the promotion could certainly highlight its talent more. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks NJPW can step it up in regards to entrances:

I want the matches to be left to us. But other than that, I think New Japan Pro-Wrestling is completely lacking in other areas. They play music for the entrance, there are images around the venue, and if it is a big venue, they can put out flames or fog, but I don’t think they are adapting to the people (athletes) in this way.

Says he’s not a fan of the entrances for Young Lions: