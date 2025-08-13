Wrestling fans will still be talking about the 2025 SummerSlam, with its unprecedented two nights of action and pulsating bouts. Whether it was Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract in order to defeat CM Punk and claim the World Heavyweight Championship or Codey Rhodes beating John Cena to take the Undisputed WWE Championship, this event will go down in history.

There are still plenty of top events scheduled to take place across the world in the remainder of the year, so fans will be able to look forward to watching their heroes. But in the meantime, we thought we would take a look at a few of the extra special events in wrestling's long and storied history.

Everyone will have their own favorites, of course. It might be remembering back to the first WrestleMania or Royal Rumble – or maybe a fan’s first live show. Here are some of the big wrestling events that have made a mark with us over the years.

WrestleMania X-Seven

Where else to begin, but with WrestleMania X-Seven? Arguably the pinnacle of the Attitude Era, this event is regarded as the best PPV event in wrestling history by many fans. Unlike some other, admittedly, popular nights, this event was stacked with incredible bouts and even the meeting of the McMahons went down in history.

Almost 70,000 packed into the Houston Astrodome to witness a meeting of wrestling royalty, with The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin not disappointing. These were two names that had transcended wrestling and they really put on a show. Before that, The Undertaker had defeated Triple H, and Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit proved that they were two legends in the making. This was an event dripping with big names and it will forever go down as one of the best ever.

ECW One Night Stand 2005

Four years after ECW folded and was taken under the WWE banner, the first-ever One Night Stand was held, ostensibly as a tribute to the well-loved independent promotion of the 1990s. If you thought nearly 70,000 in Houston could be loud, you should take a look back at the tape of how crazy a crowd of just 2,500 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan could be.

The crowd lived up to the card that remained on point throughout the night and every single bout was well received – by fans and the countless WWE names in the audience. This was an old-style ECW night, with many of the veteran acts turning out to please the fans. Rey Mysterio Jr. and Chris Benoit were just two of the victors on the night, but having The Sandman enter to “Enter the Sandman” one last time was the highlight for many – even if he ended up losing the main event bout to The Dudley Boyz.

WrestleMania XIX

There are some moments of WrestleMania XIX that still baffle us. How did WWE think that Triple H defeating Booker T was a good thing? And Brock Lesnar botching his finish against Kurt Angle was a misstep that somehow didn’t ruin proceedings or stop him from being the face of the operation for the next few years.

The reason why this PPV event was so good was that the rest of the card – and the evening – was top-drawer material. We had The Rock and Stone Cold going at each other again, with the result putting the latter into retirement for a while, and Shawn Michaels and Chris Jericho producing a classic. There was even Hulk Hogan and Mr. McMahon taking 20 minutes to remind the fans what true wrestling was all about. It just goes to show that even with some flaws, a great WWE PPV has it all.

SummerSlam 2002

This event definitely had it all. Not only were there some huge names from the past, but there was a genuine passing of the torch moment that actually worked. Brock Lesnar had been hyped as the next big thing for months leading up to SummerSlam 2002 and his defeat of The Rock was the perfect way to announce the next chapter of WWE.

That bout might not be the one that most wrestling fans remember from the evening, however. It had been four years since Shawn Michaels had left the center stage and not many thought that they would ever see him in the ring again. But his Street Fight duel with Triple H was a real show-stopper, with the veteran not looking like he had taken such a long time out of the limelight.

Money in the Bank 2011

At the time of this production, wrestling was going through a curious phase and Money in the Bank 2011 did a lot to pull it back up to its rightful place in sports entertainment. A lot of that is down to CM Punk changing everything and beating John Cena in front of a very vocal and adoring hometown crowd in Chicago.

That clash alone might be able to earn this event its place on our list, but there were also two incredible ladder matches, as well as Mark Henry defeating Big Show to continue a late-career surge. As with any memorable wrestling event, Money in the Bank 2011 not only defined an era, but also signposted where the sport was going next. Hopefully, we’ll be able to enjoy many more such nights in the future.

