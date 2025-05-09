Some familiar faces turned up on this week’s special Thursday night episode of AEW Collision on TBS and MAX.

Zack Gibson and James Drake, collectively known as The Grizzled Young Veterans, made their return to AEW television on the May 8th edition of AEW Collision.

The duo confronted Paragon’s Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong in their first AEW TV appearance since October 2024.

While they’ve been active on ROH TV, they haven’t been regularly featured since early this year.

