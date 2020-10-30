AEW superstar and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes took to Twitter earlier today to announce that WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn and his son Austin Gunn will be joining Rhodes in the Nightmare Family faction. The duo, better known as the Gunn Club, has been competing as a tag team on AEW DARK and helped the American Nightmare fight off members of the Dark Order on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. The three men will be teaming up on next week’s go-home show to face the Dark Order in six-man tag action.

Rhodes writes, “I’m thrilled to welcome this Father/Son true tag-team to our mix. Billy is an absolute legend and a world class professional both on camera and BTS. Welcome Gunn Club! #DoTheWork.”

Rhodes later tweeted that 22-year old Lee Johnson would also be joining the Nightmare family. He writes, “Sky is the limit for this 22yr old prospect! He’s put in the time and effort at the @NF_Training- he’s ready to take the next step in his career. A winning step. He will have all the tools at his behest now. Welcome Lee Johnson!”

