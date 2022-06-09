AEW’s Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn of The Gunn Club recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s “INSIGHT” podcast and were asked about WWE Hall of Famers The New Age Outlaws – made up of their father Billy Gunn and “Road Dogg” Brian James.

Austin and Colten were asked about trying to fill the shoes of The New Age Outlaws, who were six-time tag team champions for WWE. The brothers both agreed that this is something they can’t and won’t do.

Austin: “You don’t try to fill those shoes ever. That’s always one of those things that dad told us is like, it was never pushed on us. It was never ‘You have to live up to this level.’ He was like ‘If you have fun, I will teach you everything you know. If you are just trying to fill our shoes, then get out of the business.’ We still get super nervous before shows, but we just go out there and be ourselves.”

Colten: “I think if we are like, how are we going to fill the shoes of The New Age Outlaws, then you lose sight of who you think you are. What makes you different? The more we are in front of a crowd, the more we find ourselves.”

The brothers were also asked about a dream match. Austin first named The Outlaws, but then recalled and joked about how hard their father worked them in practice one day at the Flatbacks wrestling school owned by Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze.

Austin: “It would be The New Age Outlaws. Actually no, because dad hits really hard and he beat the crap out of us at practice one day. We were like ‘Me and Colten are gonna wrestle this new kid.’ Dad was like ‘Maybe I will jump in and be his tag team partner.’ We are like ok, whatever. Literally a warehouse with 3 people in Flatbacks – Breeze, Spears and a student. When that guy tagged my dad, I don’t know, but his pupils just went and he turned into a machine. I was like is he going to him me, and he was like right in the nose boom! I get up and again boom! I get up and I’m like do you realize you are doing this. He says ‘Sorry guys I get a little jacked up in there.’ Dude my nose is bleeding do you not realize? He’s like ‘No I kind of blacked out, I got the tag and I blacked out.’ Just like boom, psychopath.”

The Gunn Club continues to find success on AEW Dark and Elevation, with increased TV time on Dynamite and Rampage. They participated in last night’s Dynamite Battle Royal, but last teamed up with Max Caster to defeat John Silver, 10 and Alex Reynolds on Dark this week. Their last Dynamite tag team appearance came on the post-Double Or Nothing show when they teamed with Caster for a loss to AEW World Champion CM Punk and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR.

