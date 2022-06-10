AEW’s Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn of The Gunn Club recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s “INSIGHT” podcast and were asked about seeing WWE Superstars their dad, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, worked with while they were growing up.

Colten recalled how they sometimes traveled with their dad.

“They [The New Age Outlaws] traveled so much, but we would travel with dad sometimes in the summer when we didn’t have school, so we knew all the guys. But they traveled so much that when you are home for like 2 days, no one is going to come over,” Colten said.

Austin talked about how Paul Wight was “Uncle Big Show” and recalled how he gave them their first Playstation and Xbox.

“We didn’t see Road Dogg as much unless we went to the shows. We maybe saw Big Show more, he gave us our first Playstation and Xbox at Christmas, at the same time,” Austin said. “He was like, ‘I have a little present for you, it’s in my trunk.’ He opened it and it was an XBox with 5 games, PS2 with 5 games and he goes, ‘Merry Christmas.’ I think he was the closest one to an uncle.”

Austin then recalled how they once went on a Disney cruise with other wrestlers, and Wight ended up defending them when the captain of the ship yelled at them for being in the captain’s private pool.

“We were on a wrestling cruise one time for Disney, and me and Colten were getting too crowded in the adults pool,” Austin said. “There was like a captain’s pool, very private. Big Show took us over there so we could have some privacy. The boat captain comes out and starts yelling, ‘Those kids, you need to get the hell out of this pool!’

“Big Show was in the water and have you ever seen those workout videos where the guy jumps out of the water and onto the thing? That’s exactly what he did, as heavy as he was and he grabbed the captain by the collar and says, ‘If you ever talk to them like that again, I will throw you over this boat and I will drive us home.’ The fear in that man’s eyes, dude I can’t even imagine! I would poop my pants.”

The Gunn Club continues to find success on AEW Dark and Elevation, with increased TV time on Dynamite and Rampage. They participated in this week’s Dynamite Battle Royal, but last teamed up with Max Caster to defeat John Silver, 10 and Alex Reynolds on Dark this week. Their last Dynamite tag team appearance came on the post-Double Or Nothing show when they teamed with Caster for a loss to AEW World Champion CM Punk and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR.

