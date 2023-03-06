The Gunns (Austin & Colten) have a special request for all the fans attending tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

The tag team champs left a typed up note on the chair of fans in attendance asking them to not chant “Ass Boys” or “similar phrases” during their title defense this evening. They add that they will ask security to remove anyone who doesn’t listen. AEW has since tweeted out a photo of the note below.

Dear AEW Fan,

Welcome to AEW Revolution! We appreciate you coming here to see us defend our titles. We know we’re the reason you’re here.

The amount of “Ass Boys” chants has become a distraction at AEW shows. Please refrain from shouting, chanting, or whispering “Ass Boys” at any point this evening. Please also refrain from chanting “Daddy’s Favorite,” Who’s Your Daddy,” “Booty Boys,” and similar phrases.

We are the most important part of the AEW family, and we expect to be treated with the respect all millenials deserve.

If you fail to follow the above, we will ask security to remove you from the building.

Thank you, an remember…#AndSTILL

-Colten and Austin Gunn (NOT Ass Boys)