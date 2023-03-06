The Gunns are still your AEW tag team champions, but their toughest challengers have just returned.

Austin & Colten defeated The Acclaimed, Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett, and Orange Cassidy & Danhausen at this evening’s Revolution, marking their first successful defense since they took the titles off The Acclaimed a few weeks ago. However, their celebration would be short-lived as FTR returned and beat the champs down.

This is Harwood and Wheeler’s first appearance in AEW in months. It was at one point reported that WWE had an interest in bringing the Top Guys back, but it is now clear they are remaining in AEW.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to Revolution can be found here.