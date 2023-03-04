The Gunns (Austin & Colten) believe they deserve some respect for constantly succeeding in tough situations.

The AEW tag champs spoke on this topic during an interview with WrestleZone, which was done to promote tomorrow’s Revolution pay-per-view. At the event, Austin & Colten will be defending the gold in a Four-Way tag match against Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, Danhausen & Orange Cassidy, and the team they took the belts from, The Acclaimed. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Colten thinks it is ridiculous that their first title defense is in a Four-Way, where they don’t even have to be pinned to lose:

It’s typical of how we get treated in AEW. We’re the best second generation wrestlers, we’re the fast growing and we just get thrown into the deep end constantly and it’s sink or swim, and we always swim. We always come out on top. So you can put twenty teams in there, it does matter, we’re gonna win. But it’s typical. Like our first title defense, we can lose it and we’re not even gonna get pinned. It’s ridiculous but at the same time, I don’t care because we’re gonna win. Spoiler alert, we’re gonna keep the titles.

Austin adds that anytime AEW has thrown them “in the deep end” they have succeeded:

Same mindset. Me and Colten have always been thrown in the deep end whether it’s our first TV match or our first in-ring live promo. Everytime we’re thrown in the deep end, everybody wants us to fail, but then we turn around and shove it right in their face when we succeed. Like Colten said, it’s so typical of how we get treated. We’re not going against one tag team, we’re going against three and we don’t even have to get pinned to lose them? Whatever. I don’t care. When it comes to The Acclaimed and my dad, we already beat them once. When it comes to a legend like Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, eh, I don’t know, we might have something there. If it comes down to two [teams], I’d be happy.

Regardless of the outcome, The Gunns are ready to move on from The Acclaimed after Revolution.

Full interview can be found below.

