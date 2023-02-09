Austin & Colten Gunn, better known as The Gunns, are your new AEW tag team champions.

The brothers defeated The Acclaimed in the main event of this evening’s Dynamite from El Paso, Texas. The champs had the match won but the referee got knocked out allowing Colten to hit Bowens with the title belt and score the victory. The Gunns are the tenth tag team champions in AEW history.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Mic Drop on target, but there's no ref to make it official!@PlatinumMax @bowens_official Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/QAB6LnRztz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2023

