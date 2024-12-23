The Hardy Boys will be kicking off the New Year with a promotional effort on behalf of TNA Wrestling.

On Monday, TNA announced that the reigning world tag-team champions, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, will be previewing upcoming shows in Dallas and San Antonio.

Jeff & Matt Hardy Preview TNA Wrestling Shows in Dallas & San Antonio

The Reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions Are Available For Media Interviews on January 7-9

Coming off a record-breaking 2024 with more consecutive sold-out shows in at least a decade, perhaps ever, TNA Wrestling kicks off 2025 with highly anticipated live events in Texas.

First up: Genesis on Sunday, January 19, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, part of the Dallas Metroplex. Genesis will air live around the world on pay-per-view, anchored by a blockbuster main event: TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth puts the title on the line against 2024 viral sensation Joe Hendry.

Then, the stars of TNA Wrestling travel south to San Antonio for two live events. The action in the Alamo City features a LIVE episode of TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! on AXS TV, on Thursday, January 23, originating from the Boeing Center at Tech Port. The TNA stars return to the Boeing Center at Tech Port on Friday, January 24, when all matches will be taped for future episodes of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV in the U.S.

To preview TNA’s 2025 season, starting with the Dallas and San Antonio shows, reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions Jeff & Matt Hardy will be in Texas to talk with the media and more. The Hardys will be in Dallas on January 7-8, then in San Antonio on January 9.

THE HARDYS

Brothers Jeff & Matt Hardy have been wrestling professionally since 1993, holding countless championships over the decades. In fact, WWE named The Hardys as one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. Jeff and Matt are the only team to have held the WWE/World, WCW, TNA, ROH, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Revolutionary and fearless, Jeff and Matt are known for their energetic, high-risk approach to pro wrestling. In 2003, Jeff & Matt co-wrote an autobiographical book of memoirs; their book was a New York Times best-seller. The Hardys are the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, now in their third title run.

JEFF HARDY

Jeff has long had a passion and participated in motocross, as well as artistic endeavors such as music and painting. Jeff made his TNA debut in 2004 in a match against A.J. Styles for the TNA X Division Championship. He has been the TNA World Champion three times for a combined 249 days.

MATT HARDY

Matt Hardy’s eccentric “Broken” gimmick made its debut in 2016 and has long been praised, winning multiple Best Gimmick awards. Matt made his TNA debut in 2011 in a match against Rob Van Dam. Matt is a two-time former TNA World Champion. He played baseball and football while growing up and attended Union Pines High School in North Carolina.

TNA has not had live events in Dallas since the summer of 2022.

TNA had back-to-back sold-out shows in San Antonio this past September.

The Dallas show features the popular Power Slam Front-Row section, featuring commemorative, collectible take-home chairs. Seats in the Power Slam Front-Row section include several additional perks, including a pizza party with select wrestlers and BBQ&A session with additional wrestlers, and much more.

TNA Wrestling will bring all the stars to Dallas and San Antonio, including Nic Nemeth, Jeff & Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry, Mike Santana, Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, Lei Ying Lee, Moose, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, Jake Something, and more.

All matches for the Genesis pay-per-view will be announced over the coming weeks. TNA executives confirmed multiple yet-to-be-announced championship matches will be held in San Antonio.

