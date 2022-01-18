The Hardy Boyz are headed out on their 2022 tour.

Big Time Wrestling announced today that The Hardy Boyz will kick off that tour on Saturday, March 12 in Webster, Massachusetts. There is no word yet on who they will face.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have not teamed since winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from current champions The Usos on the April 9, 2019 edition of SmackDown. They were then forced to vacate the titles on April 30 due to Jeff suffering a knee injury.

Matt has been with AEW since March 18, 2020. Jeff was released by WWE on Friday, December 9, following an incident at the WWE live event in Texas on Saturday, December 4. Hardy reportedly turned down an offer of rehab, and WWE then made the decision to release him, after pulling him from the road the previous weekend. He is reportedly under a 90-day non-compete clause, and will become a free agent from WWE when it expires on Wednesday, March 9, just days before the Big Time Wrestling event.

There is still no word on if Jeff has had talks with AEW, or is planning on negotiating a contract, but it’s been heavily speculated that he will join his brother there.

Stay tuned for more on Matt and Jeff. You can see the announcement from BTW below:

HARDY BOYZ TEAM FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 3 YEARS!

Saturday March 12th! Webster, Mass!

MORE TOUR DATES TO COME! pic.twitter.com/Y9kSfjEKnE — Big Time Wrestling (@BTWwrestling) January 18, 2022

