The Hardy Boyz are returning to House Of Glory in December.

House Of Glory has announced the return of The Hardy Boyz for their HoG: Live For The Moment event at NYC Arena, streaming on TrillerTV+ on December 20, 2024.

Check out the official announcement below. Also below are comments from Matt Hardy about the announcement.

The Hardy Boyz Return To House of Glory on Friday December 20th!

House Of Glory officials have announced a huge return for Friday December 20th live from the NYC Arena and streaming on TrillerTV+. The 13-time Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz make their return to HOG for the first time since 2016!

Matt and Jeff Hardy have won Tag Team Championships all over the world including House of Glory’s in 2016. Now for the first time in over 8 years, the Hardys return to HOG and the NYC Arena at Live For The Moment.

One of the most legendary and most popular tag teams of all time, the Hardys have been fan favorites since their debuts in 1995. Whether it was ladder matches, table matches, TLC matches, or their BROKEN era they have always been fan favorites.

What do they have in store for House of Glory on Friday December 20th? Who will they face? Stay tuned to HOG Wrestling social media channels for more announcements.

The Hardy Boyz will participate in a Meet & Greet that night as well. More information to come on that.

Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $25.

This event is highly expected to sell out so get your tickets now!

The NYC Arena is easily accessible by LIRR, MTA, and limited street parking is available.