Fans of WWE 2K26 finally received some long-awaited news. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have officially been confirmed as downloadable characters for the upcoming game.

The Hardy Boyz will be included in the Ringside Pass Season 4 DLC pack, according to the official WWE Games account on X. The pack is scheduled to release between July and September 2026 and will also feature musician Jelly Roll and AAA star Lady Shani.

The announcement comes after many fans noticed the legendary tag team was absent from the base roster reveal. Their inclusion is notable because both brothers have been missing from the franchise for several years. Jeff Hardy has not appeared in the series since WWE 2K22. Matt Hardy’s last appearance came in WWE 2K20.

Their return also reflects their continued visibility across the wrestling landscape, including their current run in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and appearances on WWE NXT last year.

Other WWE 2K26 DLC Wrestlers Revealed

The Hardy Boyz are not the only notable names joining the game through DLC.

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly will be part of Ringside Pass Season 2 alongside members of the legendary faction Demolition. That pack includes Ax, Smash, and Crush and is expected to release between April and June.

Season 3 will feature Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson alongside Matt Cardona, La Parka, and Brian Pillman. Wilson’s addition marks her first appearance in a WWE video game since SmackDown vs. Raw 2008.

Additional returning legends confirmed for the game include Brie Bella, Bam Bam Bigelow, Earthquake, and Typhoon.

The DLC lineup will also introduce new faces to the franchise, including AAA stars Octagon Jr. and Princess Tibetana.

At the moment, two DLC slots remain unannounced. One is in Ringside Pass Season 4 and another is in Season 5. This has already sparked speculation among fans about which wrestlers could still be added before the full DLC lineup is finalized.

WWE 2K26 officially launches on March 13, 2026. Early access is already available for players who purchased special editions of the game.